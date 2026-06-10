Spend Father's Day with the AquaSox

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







We know dad's would rather be at the ballpark than at the grill, so we are hosting a special pregame Father's Day Picnic! Enjoy 90 minutes of great food starting one hour before first pitch.

Come and join us as we host a special pre-game picnic on Sunday, June 21st, starting at 3:00 p.m. The picnic menu consists of hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, roasted street corn salad, bags of chips, assorted Pepsi products, and bottled water.

Your $32.00 (plus fees) picnic purchase also includes an Upper Reserved ticket for the game.

Already have tickets? Just buy a $19.00 (plus fees) BBQ pass! Food Service ends at 4:30.

Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today!

Make sure to bring your glove to the game-because once Kids Run the Bases wraps up, all fans are invited down onto the field to play catch! It's a rare chance to step onto the same field as the Everett AquaSox, toss the ball around, and enjoy a classic ballpark moment with family and friends, all presented by Hempler's.

And the fun doesn't stop there-"The Amazing Tyler" will be on hand to bring the entertainment, and the ever-popular Seattle Seafair Clowns will also be making a special appearance, adding laughs and energy throughout the ballpark.







Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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