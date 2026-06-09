Diamondbacks' Top Minor League Prospect Kayson Cunningham Added to Hillsboro Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops)-in conjunction with their parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that top Minor League prospect Kayson Cunningham has been added to the Hops' roster. The 18th overall pick in last year's MLB Draft led the California League in batting (.381) and on base % (.471) at the time of his promotion.

Prior to being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cunningham was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas as a Senior at San Antonio's Lady Bird Johnson High School, where he hit .509 in '25. He was also honored as the Richard W. "Dick" Case Award recipient recognizing USA Baseball's Player of the Year.

Cunningham is the Arizona Diamondbacks #2 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline behind #1 Ryan Waldschmidt (MLB), but is the top-ranked Minor League prospect.

The 19-year-old is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game, batting third and playing shortstop.

The Hops open a six-game series at Hops Ballpark against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday night. Games can be streamed on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv and Rip City Radio 620 AM.

Tickets for all Hops' home games can be purchased at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.







Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

Diamondbacks' Top Minor League Prospect Kayson Cunningham Added to Hillsboro Roster - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.