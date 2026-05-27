Demetrio Crisantes Hits Two Homers in Return to Hillsboro

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops returned home from a six-game road trip to take on the Everett AquaSox for the second time in 2026. Game one of the series ended in one of the most dramatic finishes of the season as Joangel Gonzalez got the leagues leading hitter Felnin Celesten to fly out with the go-ahead runs in scoring position to end the game. Demetrio Crisantes had a two-homer game in his first rehab appearance back with Hillsboro after missing most of the 2025 season with an injury, marking his second career two-homer game in a Hops' uniform and the 23rd time in team history a Hop had multi-homer game. Brian Curley recorded his first professional win with five shutout innings and seven strikeouts in the 5-4 win over Everett.

Taylor Dollard made his second start of the season against the Hops and he was perfect through the first three innings on Tuesday night at the new Hops Ballpark. Meanwhile, Brian Curley struck out six batters through three innings to keep the game scoreless.

Demetrio Crisantes got the scoring started with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his first of two longballs in the game. Crisantes, in just his fourth game back since a season-ending injury last season is expected to be with the Hops for the week in a rehab appearance.

Everett got runners to second and third in the fourth, but again Curley was able to post a zero and keep the 1-0 lead intact. The Hops added to their lead with another solo home run in the bottom of the frame, this time off the bat of Yerald Nin. Nin's second homer of the year made it 2-0.

Sawyer Hawks came out of the bullpen after Curley exited the game in the fifth and would also pitch a scoreless inning. The zero made 16 consecutive scoreless innings for the Hops dating back to Saturday in Eugene.

Hillsboro had the first two runners reach base in the sixth inning on an error and single, bringing Crisantes back to the plate. The second baseman mashed his second homer of the game, a three-run blast off the scoreboard 408-feet to give Hillsboro a 5-0 lead.

Everett came storming back with a Josh Caron solo home run (7) and two-rbi single by Carter Dorighi to make things interesting. An 8th inning rbi single by Carlos Jimenez made it a one-run game, where the Hops turned to Joangel Gonzalez. Hillsboro couldn't add to their lead in the eighth and looked to Gonzalez to close the door in the ninth inning.

A leadoff walk, single and wild pitch gave Everett runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth and sent the leagues best hitter, Felnin Celesten to the dish. The Hops stuck with Gonzalez and on the sixth pitch of the at-bat he flew out to right field to end the game. The Hops took the first game of the series 5-4 and will look to keep it going with Caden Grice on the bump tomorrow.

Game two of the six-game set will be tomorrow night at 6:35, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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