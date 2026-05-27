Yet Another Scull Night: Late Homer Helps Dust Devils Take Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - LF Anthony Scull's 8th inning homer proved the difference in a tightly pitched and defended ballgame Tuesday night, with the longball giving the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-22) a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians (19-27) at Gesa Stadium.

Neither team scored in the first five innings, a testament to the strong starting pitching performances of both Tri-City's Peyton Olejnik and Spokane's Jordy Vargas. Olejnik's outing, in which he threw six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits, especially impressed due to the fact that he did not know he would pitch until hours before the game (right-hander Keythel Key was scratched due to injury).

The first runs of the game came in the bottom of the 6th, when the Dust Devils got to Vargas after he had held them hitless through his first five frames. SS Capri Ortiz legged out an infield single to start the inning, stealing his team-leading 16th base of the year to get into scoring position at second. Scull delivered a one-out double to left-center to score Ortiz and give Tri-City a 1-0 lead, later scoring himself on an RBI single by C Juan Flores to make it 2-0.

That lead would not hold long, though, with the Indians patiently waiting out reliever Zachary Redner for a pair of walks to put two on with one out in the top of the 7th. RF Max Belyeu then came through for his side, grounding a ball through the right side for an RBI single that cut the lead in half at 2-1. The hit also moved a runner to third, giving 1B Kevin Fitzer the chance to hit a sacrifice fly to deep center to score the tying run.

Still tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 8th, the order came back around to Scull, who hit a deep fly to right-center. Spokane CF Jacob Humphrey leapt to try to bring it back but it ended up just out of his reach, giving the Dust Devils the final run of the game and reliever Kyle Roche (2-0) the win. Lefty Dylan Phillips got the final two outs to get the save, stranding the potential tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the 9th.

Scull had the only multi-hit game for the Dust Devils, going 2-for-4 on the night with two RBI and two runs scored. RF Randy De Jesus went 1-for-2 with a walk, reaching base twice.

THE INLAND NORTHWEST RIVALRY CONTINUES

Tri-City and Spokane play game two of their six-game set at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Left-hander Everett Catlett (2-3, 3.72 ERA) gets the start for the Indians, with the Dust Devils starter yet to be determined at press time.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Following the series the Vancouver Canadians come to town for six games, the second half of a 12-game homestand. For tickets for the Spokane and Vancouver series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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