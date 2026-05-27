Perry, Todd Blank Emeralds to Start Series

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Nolan Perry and Jonathan Todd shut out the Eugene Emeralds (SF) 3-0 Tuesday night at The Nat. The C's scored three runs on four hits, and for the first time this season, the first-place Emeralds lost the opening game of a series.

Perry (W, 3-0) had a quality start where he pitched for a C's season high of six innings, keeping the game scoreless in his outing. The NWL Pitcher of the Week held the Emeralds to four hits, no runs, a single walk and struck out eight. Perry faced 21 batters and retired seven straight between the first and third innings over his 73 pitches (49 strikes) thrown.

The Canadians put the first run on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Manny Beltre singled, and the next two batters walked to fill the bases. Jacob Sharp hit a fielder's choice ground ball that scored Beltre to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, Carter Cunningham boarded the bases on a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. He then stole third. On another wild pitch that put JR Freethy on base with a free pass, Cunningham hustled his way home to give the C's a 2-0 lead without needing a single hit in the frame.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cunningham hammered a 387-foot home run to right field. The Haymarket, VA native sent the ball out of the park at 100 MPH to put the C's in front 3-0.

Todd (S, 4) entered the game in the top of the seventh to relieve Perry and pitched for the final three innings, facing the minimum number of batters. The 6'6" righty gave up no hits, no runs, no walks and struck out three.

The Canadians will face the Emeralds again tomorrow on RBC We Care Wednesday, when Landen Maroudis gets the start against his counterpart, Yunior Marte. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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