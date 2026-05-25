Hops Hand Eugene First Shutout of Season

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







EUGENE, Ore - The Hillsboro Hops are now responsible for more than half of Eugene's lowest-scoring games of the season.

The Hops (18-27) got a career-high 5 1/3 innings from the Arizona Diamondbacks' number eight prospect David Hagaman (1-2), and relievers Nate Savino and Adonys Perez took care of the rest in a 6-0 win at P.K. Park Sunday.

In Hillsboro's three wins over the minor-league leading Ems (34-11) this year, they have held Eugene to a total of two runs.

Hagaman struck out six and walked four, allowing a pair of harmless singles as the Ems only got a runner to second base once against him.

Savino came on to get the final two outs in the sixth with a strikeout before Perez pitched out the final three innings to card his first professional save. The 20-year-old southpaw struck out the side in the seventh inning and did not allow a walk, surrendering two hits over three innings to extend his scoreless streak to eight games and 18 1/3 innings.

Eugene's Niko Mazza,--who was roughed up in first first two starts of the season, including opening night against the Hops--did not allow a run over 3 2/3 innings in relief of Switalski. The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle has now gone seven consecutive outings and 28 2/3 innings without allowing a run since his second start on April 9.

The four hits were the second-fewest of the season for the Northwest League's top hitting team. Eugene had beaten Everett 3-0 earlier this season in a game in which they were limited to three hits. It was the first time Eugene has been held scoreless this season. Half of their four one-run games this year have come against the Hops, including a 6-1 loss Thursday night.

For the fifth time in the six-game series, the Hops grabbed the early lead, sending Eugene starting pitcher Tyler 'Switalski (2-2) to the showers early after six hits and five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. Switalski struck out three, walked three and hit one.

Jose Mejia drove in Alberto Barriga with a two-out RBI single in the first inning, Trent Youngblood reached base on a hit-by-pitch, later scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Hops.

Hillsboro scored two more in the second inning on a bases-loaded, two-RBI double by Youngblood. Barriga ran through a stop sign and was thrown out at the plate to end the rally.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a long home run over the video scoreboard in left on the first pitch of the fourth inning to give the Hops a 5-0 lead and the Hops were rarely threatened from there.

Modeifi Marte went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk to lead the Hops' 10-hit attack. Nin did not have a hit on this day, but redeemed himself defensively, handling a lot of action in his second career start in center field.

One night after losing a Lisbel Diaz home run ball over the fence for a grand slam, Nin got another opportunity at the wall and robbed Trevor Cohen of his first home run of the season with a leaping catch at the fence in nearly the same spot in the third inning.

The Hops played error-free ball, one day after coughing up multiple leads with three errors and a bevy of other mistakes in a 9-8 defeat. So, they were mighty close to a series split, but will have to settle for two wins.

Hillsboro returns to Hops Ballpark this week to welcome the Everett AquaSox to town for the first time. Weeknight games will be at 6:35 p.m. and all games will air live on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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