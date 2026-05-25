Canadians Drop Series Finale in Another Back-And-Forth Affair with Indians

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians dropped the final game of their six-game series with Spokane 7-6 after battling back from an early 5-1 deficit.

The Canadians got the scoring started early in this one, using a single by Maddox Latta and RBI double by Alexis Hernandez - his eighth extra base hit of the week - to take a 1-0 lead.

Johnny King struggled in his second start of the week, recording just one out while allowing five runs to score in the first inning. However, Carson Pierce entered the game with the bases loaded and induced a double play ball to prevent any further damage.

The Canadians would chip away at the 5-1 deficit, scoring single runs in each of the next three frames. Hayden Gilliland found himself at the center of two of those run-scoring rallies, delivering an RBI single in the 2nd inning before crushing his third home run of the season in the 4th inning.

Trailing 5-4, Vancouver took the lead with a two-run 5th, using singles by Tucker Toman and Brennan Orf and a double by J.R. Freethy to take the lead 6-5.

Spokane would take the lead back for good in the 6th, plating two runs on three hits and shutting the Canadians out over the last four innings. Despite the loss, Carson Myers had a great relief outing, allowing just one hit and striking out two across a pair of scoreless stanzas.

With the loss, Vancouver loses their series to Spokane four games to two and drops to 5th place in the Northwest League with an 18-27 record. Next week, they welcome the first place Eugene Emeralds to The Nat on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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