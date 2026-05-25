Alexis Hernandez, Nolan Perry Sweep NWL Weekly Awards

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians outfielder Alexis Hernandez as the Northwest League Player of the Week and starter Nolan Perry as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 18-24. Hernandez went 12-for-25 in six games and slashed .480/.517/1.040 with a 1.557 OPS, five doubles, three homers, six runs scored, 10 RBI and three walks while Perry dazzled over five scoreless frames with one hit, one walk and 10 strikeouts in his lone start of the series. The C's lead the Northwest League with five weekly award winners and six total leage distinctions in 2026.

Hernandez, 23, began his Ruthian week on Tuesday with a two-hit showing then turned in his first two-homer game of the year the following night. The Tinaco, VZ native added three more hits on Thursday before hitting the fourth C's grand slam of the year - all of them coming at Avista Stadium - on Friday as part a season-high five RBI performance. He wrapped up the series with four hits over the weekend and drove in three runs. Hernandez raised his season average 42 points and increased his year-long OPS from .737 to .886. It's the first weekly honour of his career.

Perry, 22, has made a habit of dominating Northwest League opponents since his promotion from Single-A Dunedin but was especially electric on May 20. That night, the Carlsbad, NM product earned the win with his five scoreless frames of one-hit ball and reached double digit Ks for the second consecutive outing. He retired the first nine batters he faced, surrendered his lone hit to begin the fourth then issued a lead-off walk in the fifth before mowing down the next three Indians to wrap up his outing. This is the second time he has won a weekly award; he was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week in mid-April.

Hernandez, Perry and the Canadians are back at The Nat this week to take on the Eugene Emeralds (SF).

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 25, 2026

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