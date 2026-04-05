Flores, Fantastic Five Flummox Vancouver

Published on April 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils' Tyler Bremner on the mound

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Tyler Bremner on the mound(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Five Tri-City Dust Devils (2-0) pitchers, including top starting pitching prospect Tyler Bremner, combined to shut out the Vancouver Canadians (0-2) Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, backing up C Juan Flores's 2nd inning solo homer in a 1-0 win that clinched a series victory for the home nine and set up a three-game sweep opportunity Sunday afternoon.

Bremner, making his professional debut for Tri-City, showed no signs of potential pressure coming from being the second overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft. The righty from San Diego allowed only two baserunners in three innings of work, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out six and keeping Vancouver off the board. Bremner threw 49 pitches, 30 for strikes, and saw only one Canadian get into scoring position.

Vancouver put together threats throughout the night, loading the bases in both the 4th and 8th innings, but the four who followed Bremner continued to post zeroes. Alex Martinez, returning after a brief stint with the Dust Devils at the end of the 2023 season, got out of trouble in the 4th and handed the ball to Zachary Redner (1-0), who covered the 5th and 6th innings. Redner's time on the mound included a faceoff with Vancouver DH Arjun Nimmala, his high school teammate from Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Florida. Meeting 2,365 miles from home, Redner got the best of Nimmala by striking him out to end the top of the 5th.

Kyle Roche threw two scoreless, including getting into and out of the 8th inning bases loaded jam. Lucas Mahlstedt, making his pro debut, capped off the night by retiring the C's 1-2-3 in the 9th to grab his first pro save.

Tri-City 3B Jake Munroe added a double, his first hit at the High-A level. CF Anthony Scull, SS Capri Ortiz and 2B Johan Macias singled to help the cause, but Flores's deep longball over the left field wall of Vancouver starter Daniel Guerra (0-1) ended up the only run-scoring hit.

An Easter Sunday afternoon contest, starting at 1:30 p.m., closes out the three-game series at Gesa Stadium, where the Dust Devils go for their first opening series sweep since 2022. Right-hander Yeferson Vargas makes his 2026 debut for Tri-City, with righty Colby Holcombe doing the same for the Canadians. A postgame Easter egg hunt will be held for the kids at the ballpark.

Pregame coverage begins on the audio side at 1:10 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. You can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv or the MiLB app.

For tickets to the Easter Sunday game, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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