Seven in the Seventh Snag Split for Dust Devils

Published on April 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson(Tri-City Dust Devils)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Tri-City Dust Devils (12-9) came up with a late burst of runs for the third straight day in Vancouver, scoring seven runs in the top of the 7th inning on the way to a 9-5 win over the Vancouver Canadians (9-12) Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The teams ended up splitting the six-game series, with Vancouver winning the first three games followed by Tri-City's weekend sweep.

Trailing 3-0 going to the 7th inning, the rally started with 3B Caleb Bartolero's leadoff double down the right field line. Two successive groundouts followed, with 2B Johan Macias's grounder to first scoring Bartolero to make it a 3-1 Canadians lead. That got the Dust Devils on the board but left the bases empty with two out. RF Gage Harrelson walked to restart the rally, and CF Jorge Ruiz followed with a walk of his own. LF Anthony Scull then sent an RBI single to right to score Harrelson and cut the deficit to one at 3-2.

DH Matt Coutney was then walked by Vancouver reliever Gilberto Batista (2-1), loading the bases. 1B Ryan Nicholson, who hit a walk-off three-run home run on a Sunday three weeks ago to beat the Canadians, came through again by lining a two-run single to right field to give Tri-City its first lead at 4-3. That left two runners on, but they would not be there long as C Juan Flores hit a deep three-run home run to left-center to cap the seven-run frame.

Vancouver scored twice in the bottom of the 8th to cut the Dust Devils' lead to 7-5, but the visitors got the two runs back in the top of the 9th. Coutney singled to right and stole second, and Nicholson walked behind to put two on with one out. Flores walked to load the bases, and a Bartolero RBI groundout pushed the lead to 8-5. Nicholson, who had advanced to third on the groundout, later scored on a wild pitch to close the scoring.

Reliever Keythel Key (3-0) threw 2.2 scoreless innings to grab the win as part of a bullpen day. Zachary Redner went 3.1 innings, matching Vancouver starter Landen Maroudis, and Max Gieg (.2 IP) and Lucas Knowles (2.1 IP, save) covered the rest to finish off the win.

Q: WHERE MY DOGS AT? A: GESA STADIUM, TUESDAY NIGHT

Tri-City comes home, with a three-game winning streak in hand, to host the Everett AquaSox for a six-game series beginning with the opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium. It's Bark in the Park Night, with fans invited to bring their dogs with them to the game to sit in specially appointed sections. All doggos must both have their own tickets and up-to-date vaccinations and remain on leash at all times.

Games with the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts through Saturday, with a 1:30 p.m. Sunday game to close out the series. As well, the Dust Devils will play for the first time in 2026 as Viñeros de Tri-City for the Friday through Sunday games, which lead up to Cinco de Mayo.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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