Comeback Cardiac Kids: Tri-City's Three Late Tallies Take It

Published on April 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Peter Burns

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Peter Burns(Tri-City Dust Devils)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - A three-run, two-out 8th inning rally turned the tables for the Tri-City Dust Devils (11-9) Saturday afternoon, turning a late 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canadians (9-11) at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Five straight batters reached base with two out in the top of the 8th inning, beginning with DH Matt Coutney's single to right field. 1B Ryan Nicholson then sent a double down the left field line to put the potential tying runs in scoring position. RF Randy De Jesus then hit a soft bouncing ball toward Vancouver 3B Manny Beltre, who bobbled it for an error that allowed Coutney to score and make it a 2-1 game. C Peter Burns then again came up clutch, pounding a chopper over first base and into right field for a game-tying RBI single that scored Nicholson and allowed De Jesus to reach third. CF Anthony Scull then lined a ball to right off Vancouver reliever Kelena Sauer (0-3) that got down for an RBI single that plated De Jesus for what ended up the game-winning run.

Getting to the finish line would prove stressful in the bottom of the 9th inning, where the Canadians loaded the bases with one out via two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Closer Sam Tookoian dug in from there and held the line to pick up his third save, striking out Vancouver leadoff hitter and LF JR Freethy before inducing a groundout to Nicholson to end the game.

Starter Tyler Bremner went five innings and received a no-decision, giving up one run on six hits while striking out five and walking one. The top Angels prospect and second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, who pitched Saturday in his parents' home and native land of Canada, has given up just two runs in the first 25.2 innings of his career. Bremner also possesses a 5/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (25 Ks/5 BB), holding batters to a .211 average.

Kyle Roche (1-0) gave up a run in two innings of relief but kept his team close enough to get the win after their rally, the team's second straight win scoring in the 8th inning or later.

SUNDAY SPLIT SCENARIO

Tri-City and Vancouver close out their six-game series in its finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, where the visitors will look to win a third straight for the most difficult of road splits. The Dust Devils send right-hander Zachary Redner (2-0, 3.00 ERA) to the hill as the first man of a bullpen game, while the Canadians give the ball to right-hander Landon Maroudis (0-0, 2.13 ERA) for the second time this week.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Vancouver broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the Everett AquaSox beginning Tuesday, April 28 on Bark in the Park Night. For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.