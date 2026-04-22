Sour Sixteen: Tri-City Finds Shoe on Other Foot North of Border

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - In a game that felt like a darkened funhouse mirror version of Sunday afternoon's contest in Pasco, the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-7) fell behind early and could not catch up in a 16-3 loss to the Vancouver Canadians (7-9) Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The eerily similar echoes of Sunday began in the bottom of the 1st, as Tri-City starter Chase Shores (1-1) struggled to find the zone for the first time as a professional and Vancouver got him for three runs in the frame. Two more would come across for the Canadians in the 3rd, and Shores would finish his night giving up five runs on seven hits with five walks and one strikeout.

The big inning for Vancouver waited until the 4th, when the C's put up a seven-spot and amassed a 12-0 lead by taking advantage of uncharacteristic wildness from the Dust Devils. The visitors walked 14 in the game, the same total walked by the Hillsboro Hops in their 16-3 defeat at Tri-City's hands on Sunday afternoon.

No shutout would take place, with the Dust Devils getting a run across in the top of the 5th. SS Capri Ortiz began the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a single by RF Randy De Jesus, who had a multi-hit night. A passed ball advanced the runners, moving Ortiz to third and De Jesus to second with no one out. Two groundouts followed but the second, off the bat of 2B Johan Macias, scored Ortiz to get Tri-City on the board.

Vancouver continued to score, but the Dust Devils joined them with two more runs in the top of the 7th off Canadians reliever Gilberto Batista (2-0). De Jesus continued his hot hitting with a double to right field, and LF Jorge Ruiz added an infield hit that got him aboard. A throwing error on a fielder's choice loaded the bases with one out, with the ball hitting the back of Ruiz as he tried to get to second. Later in the frame, CF Anthony Scull drew a bases loaded walk to bring home a run and 1B Matt Coutney struck an RBI single to bring in the last run of the night for his side.

IT ONLY COUNTS FOR ONE

Tri-City and Vancouver reset for game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Nate Snead (0-2, 8.22 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, taking on righty Daniel Guerra (0-1, 3.14 ERA) of the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Vancouver broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the Everett AquaSox beginning Tuesday, April 28 on Bark in the Park Night. For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

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