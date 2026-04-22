Hillsboro Falls Short in Series Opener against Eugene

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops opened up a six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday night, falling 5-3 despite a late rally to tie the game. The Hops had five total hits and one error, going three-for-five with runners in scoring position. Eugene tallied seven hits, including a clutch two-run homer, which would be enough to take game one of the series.

David Hagaman threw two shutout innings for the Hops, striking out five and walking two. Kyle Ayers took over in the third, allowing Eugene to score three runs on four hits in the inning to give them a 3-0 lead. Ayers pitched 4.2 innings, recording four strikeouts, and allowed three earned runs on five hits.

Brady Counsell hit an RBI single to put the Hops on the board in the fourth, but the efforts were cut short by a double play. Down 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, Yassel Soler was at the forefront of a rally for Hillsboro, singling to start things off. A fielder's choice followed by an error put the Hops with runners on the corners and two outs. Yerlad Yin singled to score the first run of the inning, and a sacrifice fly from Modeifi Marte tied it at 3-3.

Sandro Santana threw the last two innings for Hillsboro. Dakota Jordan hit a leadoff single off of Santana in the top of the eighth, and Lisbel Diaz followed with a two-run bomb, giving Eugene their lead back, 5-3. Santana got out of the ninth clean without allowing any runs, but gave up one walk. He struck out three in his appearance. The Hops' comeback efforts failed in the bottom of the ninth, popping out, and then recording back-to-back groundouts to end the game with Eugene taking a 5-3 win over Hillsboro.

Game two of the six-game set will start at 6:05 PM on Wednesday, April 22. The pregame show will start at 6:50 PM on RipCity Radio 620 AM and on the BallyLive App.







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