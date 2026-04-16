Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Band Chicago Announced as First Concert at Hops Ballpark

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - It was announced today by the Hillsboro Hops that the Multi-Grammy-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will be performing at the new Hops Ballpark on September 25th. The legendary band came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time and they will be making a stop in Hillsboro during their 59th consecutive year on tour.

The first concert at the new Hops Ballpark marks the beginning of its vision to become the premier outdoor concert venue in the Pacific Northwest. With a strong focus on both artist and guest experience, the venue is designed to be more than just a baseball field, it aims to serve as a community gathering space for the entire Portland metro area. This milestone event sets the tone for a diverse lineup of performances and year-round programming that will bring people together.

The $154 million ballpark has a larger capacity for concerts, including "on field" reserved seats. The outdoor venue also includes several premium options like open-air suites, private group spaces and other elevated experiences. Restaurant quality concessions, easily accessible restrooms and extra in-seat leg room add to the top-end concert experience.

Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. With record sales surpassing 100 million worldwide, their success includes 21 Top 10 singles, 11 songs that reached No. 1 and five consecutive No. 1 albums. In addition, they have earned five gold-certified singles, cementing their place as one of the best-selling and most influential bands in rock history.

"We are excited to host our first concert in this new venue and having an iconic band like Chicago break it in will be a can't miss event," said Hops President & GM K.L. Wombacher. "Our goal has been to build a year-round entertainment destination and this is a big part of achieving that goal."

Hops package holders and partners will have early access to tickets through a presale on April 21st at 10:00 am. General tickets will go on sale to the public on April 24th at 10:00 am. Ticket information can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/concerts/chicago







Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.