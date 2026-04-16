Emeralds Walk off AquaSox Wednesday Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at PK Park as Emeralds right fielder Lisbel Diaz hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Eugene found the scoring column first, leading 2-0 after three innings of play. They struck first in the bottom of the second as Zane Zielinski hit into an RBI groundout, and Carlos Gutierrez knocked an RBI single to extend the lead after Trevor Cohen singled and stole second base during the bottom of the third.

AquaSox starting pitcher Adam Maier departed after throwing 2.2 innings of two-run baseball, and only one of the runs was earned. He struck out two and walked none before turning the ball over to Lucas Kelly, who threw 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out three.

Everett added their first run in the top of the fifth, later taking the lead in the top of the sixth. Carlos Jimenez knocked an RBI single to begin the scoring, bringing Carter Dorighi home after he walked and stole second base. Setting the Frogs ahead 3-2 in the top of the sixth were Dorighi, who hit an RBI single, and Curtis Washington Jr., who hit into an RBI groundout. However, the lead did not last long as the Emeralds tied the game 3-3 in the bottom part of the frame after Diaz hit an RBI single to score Gutierrez, who knocked a leadoff triple.

The Eugene offense found another spark in the top of the seventh, jumping ahead 5-3. After Cohen hit a one-out single, Gavin Kilen knocked an RBI double to left field, and Kilen later scored on Dakota Jordan's RBI single to right field.

Trailing by two, the AquaSox rallied to tie the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth. Axel Sanchez doubled and Washington Jr. walked to place pressure on the basepaths with two outs, and Jimenez capitalized on the opportunity by hitting an RBI single. Knocking in the tying run was Jonny Farmelo, who also added an RBI single. Everett right-hander Casey Hintz kept the tie intact, throwing 2.0 scoreless frames to send the game to extra innings.

Eugene's Ryan Vanderhei kept the AquaSox offense scoreless in the top of the 10th, setting up his team's offense to win the game. Gutierrez stole third base with no outs to give the Emeralds three chances a victory and Diaz capitalized, hitting a sacrifice fly to score the winning run.

With their 6-5 victory, the Emeralds have now won a Northwest League-leading nine games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series on Thursday night against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game two is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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