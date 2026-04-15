AquaSox Drop Opening Game in Eugene

Published on April 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: In a rematch of the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 7-1 on Tuesday night at PK Park in the first of six games scheduled for the week.

After the teams exchanged a scoreless first inning, the Emeralds rallied to take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. With two runners in scoring position, Walker Martin lined a two-run single to right field, and one batter later, Onil Perez hit a two-run home run over the left field fence for his first long ball of the season.

Eugene added three more runs in the top of the third, rallying to take a 7-0 lead. Gavin Kilen knocked a ground-rule double, Dakota Jordan singled, and Lisbel Diaz reached on a fielding error, allowing Robert Hipwell to knock an RBI single to score the inning's first run. Martin ended the inning's scoring, plating two more runs on a fielder's choice that involved a throwing error.

AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard departed after throwing 4.0 innings, striking out three while walking only one. Taking over for Dollard was left-hander Reid Easterly, who threw 2.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Gabriel Sosa also added 2.0 shutout innings, striking out two while allowing zero hits.

Everett's offense found some momentum in the top of the seventh, placing two runners on with no outs as Luke Stevenson doubled and Josh Caron walked. However, the spark burned out before the AquaSox could ignite a scoring fire as Eugene's Ryan Slater induced a popout and struck out two to escape the jam.

The AquaSox broke the shutout in the top of the eighth, scoring their only run of the night. After Curtis Washington Jr. and Carlos Jimenez walked, Felnin Celesten knocked an RBI single to right field. Stevenson walked to load the bases with one out, but Eugene's Trey Dillard struck out Caron and got Luis Suisbel to ground out, extinguishing the scoring threat with a 7-1 lead in-hand.

The Emeralds closed out the evening by throwing a scoreless top of the ninth inning, locking down their win.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series on Wednesday night against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game two is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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