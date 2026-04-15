Avery Owusu-Asiedu's Solo Home Run Saves Hops from Being No-Hit in Series Opening Loss

Published on April 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Pasco, WA - The Hillsboro Hops were limited offensively throughout the series opener against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday and managed just one hit in a 7-1 loss. Avery Owusu-Asiedu's solo home run in the seventh was the only hit of the game for the Hops, just the sixth time in franchise history they have only recorded one hit in a game and the first time the lone hit was a home run. The second-round pick Chase Shores out of LSU was making just his second pro start and was dominant over five no-hit innings. Matt Coutney added a two-run shot in the Dust Devils' win.

Early on, both teams played clean, efficient baseball. Hillsboro was unable to generate offense against Tri-City starter Chase Shores, who worked through the lineup without allowing a hit in the first several innings. On the other side, Kyle Ayers kept the game scoreless early before running into trouble. Tri-City took the lead in the third inning after a walk put a runner on base, Matt Coutney hit a two-run home run to left-center field, giving the Dust Devils a 2-0 advantage.

Shores again set down the Hillsboro side in order for the third straight inning in the fifth and allowed just one base runner in five innings. The game was decided in the fifth inning as Tri-City put together a series of quality at-bats, starting with a single by Jorge Ruiz. The inning continued with productive plays, including a sacrifice bunt, a double by Jake Munroe, and multiple RBI hits. Juan Flores added a two-run double later in the inning. In total, the Dust Devils scored four runs in the fifth to extend their lead and take control of the game.

Hillsboro's only hit of the game came in the seventh inning, when Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a solo home run to left field off Nick Jones. That accounted for the Hops' only baserunner via a hit in the game. Owusu-Asiedu continues to consistently hit the ball hard in the early stages of the season.

Although trailing, Billy Corcoran was solid over three innings of relief for Hillsboro, allowing just one run and limiting additional scoring chances by the Dust Devils. The Dust Devils added an insurance run in the eighth inning off Corcoran as Randy De Jesus doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Kevin Bruggeman.

In the ninth inning, Hillsboro was unable to mount any sort of ninth inning comeback. The inning included a walk to Wallace Clark, but he was stranded on base to end the game. The final outs were recorded on two fly balls and a groundout.

Shores recorded the win in his second pro game, as Juan Flores reached base three times and Matt Coutney had three-RBI for the Dust Devils.

Overall, Tri-City controlled the game with timely hitting and consistent pitching. Game two of the series will be tomorrow night at 6:30 at Gesa Stadium. The pregame show will start at 6:15 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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