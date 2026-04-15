Sparkling Shores: Starter Sharp in Tri-City Triumph

Published on April 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Chase Shores

(Tri-City Dust Devils, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett AquaSox) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Chase Shores(Tri-City Dust Devils, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett AquaSox)

PASCO - Starter Chase Shores threw five no-hit innings for the Tri-City Dust Devils (6-4) Tuesday night, and his teammates put up plenty of offense and solid defense behind him in a 7-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops (4-6) to open their six-game series at Gesa Stadium.

Shores (1-0) allowed only one baserunner, coming in a full count on a two-out walk in the top of the 2nd. The runner shortly thereafter took off for second, with Shores stepping off the rubber and throwing to second to begin a 1-4-3 pickoff that ended the inning. The righty from Midland, Texas, struck out seven in his first professional win and threw 65 pitches, 45 for strikes.

DH Matt Coutney got Tri-City on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd inning that rode a prevailing southwesterly breeze over the left field wall. The lefty from Wetaskiwin, Alberta's first homer of 2026 plated 2B Kevin Bruggeman, who had reached via walk to start off the frame, came off Hillsboro starter Kyle Ayers (0-1) and gave the home nine a 2-0 lead.

Coutney also played a major part in the Dust Devils' four-run rally with two outs in the bottom of the 5th. LF Jorge Ruiz started it with a single, advancing to second on a successful sacrifice by Bruggeman. After a groundout 3B Jake Munroe came up and continued his hot hitting, sending a ball to shallow center that eluded a sliding catch attempt and landed safely for an RBI double that scored Ruiz to make it 3-0. Coutney then scorched a grounder through the left side for an RBI single scoring Munroe for a 4-0 advantage. CF Anthony Scull was hit by a pitch and C Juan Flores then finished the rally with a two-run double just fair down the left field line. Tri-City led 6-0 by the time the 5th inning ended.

Reliever Nick Jones carried a combined no-hitter bid to the top of the 7th, where Hops LF Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a long solo home run for the only run and hit of the night for Hillsboro. Keythel Key finished the night off with two scoreless and hitless innings of his own.

42 FOREVER

Tri-City and Hillsboro meet for game two of their series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Not only will it be Healthcare Heroes Night, presented by Columbia River Home Health, but the annual Jackie Robinson Day around both Major and Minor League Baseball that marks the 79th anniversary of Robinson's breaking the color barrier by joining the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Right-hander Nate Snead (0-1, 6.75 ERA) makes his home debut for the Dust Devils, taking on right-hander Junior Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Hops.

Broadcast coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m., found for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com (go to Team, then Listen Live) and the MiLB app. The game can also be watched live for free on the Bally Sports Live app and website, and either live or on-demand via an MLB+ or MLB.tv subscription.

For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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