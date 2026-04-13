Dust Devils Offense Roars Early in Sunday Win

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Jake Munroe

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Jake Munroe(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - A quick start and solid pitching almost always serves as the formula for victory, and it did once more for the Tri-City Dust Devils (5-4) in a 5-2 win late Sunday afternoon and early evening over the Everett AquaSox (5-4) at Everett Memorial Stadium.

3B Jake Munroe again provided pop early on for the visitors, following SS Johan Macias's leadoff 1st inning triple with a long home run over the left field wall off Everett starter Walter Ford (0-1). Munroe's third home run of the week gave Tri-City a 2-0 lead two batters into the game.

Everett answered with two runs in the bottom of the 1st, tying the game through an inning of play. The deadlock ended up short-lived, broken by RF Randy De Jesus's high and deep solo homer over the center field wall that gave the Dust Devils a 3-2 lead in the top of the 2nd. A sacrifice fly by C Peter Burns in the top of the 3rd stretched the lead to 4-2.

Starter Yeferson Vargas (1-0) settled in after the first inning, allowing only one hit after the first inning and holding Everett scoreless. The righty gave his team its longest start of the season, and a quality start at that, in getting the first starting pitching win of the season.

Tri-City added a fifth run in the top of the 7th with some aid from an AquaSox miscue. LF Jorge Ruiz started the frame with a hustle double to get in scoring position with no one out. Macias came up with one out and hit a line to Everett 2B Axel Sanchez, who made the catch and then attempted to double Ruiz off. His throw, though, ended up in foul territory wide of left field, allowing Ruiz to run home and slide in to score the final run of the contest.

Relievers Lucas Knowles (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 Ks) and Sam Tookoian (a perfect 9th inning, second save) covered the final three innings, giving the Dust Devils bookend wins (Tuesday and Sunday) in the six-game set.

DH Matt Coutney and Jorge Ruiz had multi-hit games for the visitors, who amassed nine hits in the game and played great defense in closing out the weekend with a victory.

HOME FOR HILLSBORO

Tri-City comes home to host the Hillsboro Hops for six games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, April 14, at Gesa Stadium. A new promotion, Refund Night, comes to the ballpark, with random fans selected throughout the night to have their purchases at the ballgame refunded. Pitching matchups have not yet been announced.

Broadcast coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m., found for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com (go to Team, then Listen Live) and the MiLB app. The game can also be watched live for free on the Bally Sports Live app and website, and either live or on-demand via an MLB+ or MLB.tv subscription.

For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2026

Dust Devils Offense Roars Early in Sunday Win - Tri-City Dust Devils

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