Carter Cunningham Named Northwest League Player of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians utilityman Carter Cunningham as the Northwest League Player of the Week for April 6-12 after he racked up 10 hits - including three homers - with four runs scored, 10 RBI and six walks in six games played. It's the first time in his career that he has been honoured with a weekly distinction.

He is the first player to earn a weekly award for the Canadians this year after the team celebrated a franchise-record 11 weekly honours in 2025.

The Haymarket, VA native began last week's series against Eugene (SF) with a two-hit, two-RBI performance on April 7 that saw Cunningham club a two-out, two-strike homer in the ninth for the first C's big fly at The Nat in 2026. After going hitless with a walk the next night, he established a new career best with four hits and matched a career high with four RBI on April 9 then drove in two more thanks in part to his second home run on April 10. The former ECU Pirate wrapped up the homestand with another two hits (and his final bomb of the week) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Cunningham has been one of the Northwest League's top producers over the first nine games of the campaign. He's slashing .333/.452/.636 with a 1.088 OPS, 11 hits - including a double and three home runs - with five runs scored, 13 RBI and six walks. He's among league leaders in average (7th), OBP (6th), slugging (6th), OPS (6th), hits (T-5th), homers (1st), RBI (T-1st), extra base hits (4, T-9th) and total bases (21, 3rd).

Drafted in the 10th round in 2024, Cunningham spent all last season in Vancouver in his first full season as a pro. He leads the C's into their first six-game road trip of the season this week; the Canadians begin a series at Avista Stadium in Spokane Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2026

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