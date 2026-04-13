Colton Shaw Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA.: Colton Shaw has been named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week following his standout performance on Friday. Against Tri-City, Shaw tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven.

On the season, he owns a 1-1 record with a 1.86 ERA, while holding opponents to a .182 batting average. He also currently leads the Northwest League in WHIP.

Shaw, 22, was selected by Seattle in the seventh round of the 2028 MLB Draft out of Yale. During his collegiate career, he served as team captain and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first Ivy League regular season title since 2018. Off the field, Shaw excelled academically, earning CSC Academic All-District honors as a senior.

Carter Cunningham(IB/OF) from Vancouver was named the leagues Player Of The Week.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel south for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2026

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