Snead Solid, Dust Devils Shut out by Canadians

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - Starter Jake Snead threw 4.2 innings of one-run ball and 3B Jake Munroe doubled twice to provide offensive spark for the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-8) Wednesday night, but the Vancouver Canadians maneuvered out of jams and cobbled together a pair of runs in a 2-0 shutout win at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Snead (0-3) put together the best start of his young professional career, striking out five and facing the minimum nine in his first trip through the order with help from two double plays. The righty's secondary pitches crisply caught Vancouver batters off-guard, with three of his five strikeouts catching Canadians looking via breaking balls.

Munroe keyed the attack at the top of the lineup, getting into scoring position all three times he reached base. The first double came in the second inning, finding the gap in left-center and rolling to the base of the wall, and the second two-bagger shot down the right field line in the 6th. Both the second double and his 8th inning walk led off the respective innings, giving Tri-City a chance to either tie the game or cut into the lead, but the visitors could not bring him in. The Dust Devils left eight on base in the well-played and well-pitched game.

Vancouver scored its first run in the bottom of the 4th inning, which began with a single by 2B JR Freethy. SS Arjun Nimmala doubled down the left field line and into the corner, allowing the speedy Freethy to come around and score what ended up the winning run. That ended up enough for Canadians starter Daniel Guerra (1-1), who threw five innings of shutout ball to grab the win after losing a 1-0 game in Pasco on the opening weekend. Canadians 3B Tucker Toman added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 6th, and reliever Kelena Sauer got the save.

RF Randy De Jesus added a single, extending his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to nine. Munroe's doubles pushed his hitting streak to seven games.

LOOKING TO BREAK THE ICE

Tri-City and Vancouver face off in game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Peyton Olejnik (0-1, 7.36 ERA) goes for the Dust Devils, with righty Danny Thompson, Jr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA), taking the ball for the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Vancouver broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the Everett AquaSox beginning Tuesday, April 28 on Bark in the Park Night. For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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