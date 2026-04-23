Play Ball Weekend Returns in 2026

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, in association with the Seattle Mariners On BASE 365 initiative and Mariners Training Center, are proud to announce that they will be joining MLB and MiLB to host an event during MLB PLAY BALL Weekend.

Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 are invited to participate in the FREE two-hour camp at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 6 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The camp is designed to give boys and girls the opportunity to develop their skills, regardless of experience or ability. With the help of current and former college / high school players and coaches, the camp will focus on the fundamentals of baseball, including hitting, fielding, and base running.

Campers are encouraged to bring a glove, hat, baseball bats, and turf shoes.

Registration is open now until the day of the event, June 6th or until all spots have been filled.

On the day of the event, please plan to arrive at Everett Memorial Stadium at 10:15 AM to check into the camp and enter through the North Gate.

If you have any issues, please email mikem@aquasox.com







Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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