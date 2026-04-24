Jimenez Drives Home Six In Education Day Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Carlos Jimenez of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Carlos Jimenez of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox offense collected double-digit hits and walked seven times, fueling the Frogs to an 11-3 victory over the Spokane Indians in front of 2,496 students and fans on Thursday afternoon at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Everett pounced out to an early 3-0 lead, capitalizing on their first opportunity at the plate. With the bases loaded and one out, Seattle Mariners No. 21 prospect Carlos Jimenez lasered a three-run double off of the center field wall to open the scoring.

Spokane clawed away at the lead in the top of the second, shaving their deficit to just one run. After Ethan Hedges knocked a leadoff double, Tommy Hopfe lined an RBI single to left field and Caleb Hobson hit an RBI single. The Indians later tied the game in the top of the fourth, knotting the game 3-3 as Hobson contributed his second RBI single of the game following Jacob Hinderleider's leadoff double.

AquaSox starting pitcher Jacob Denner departed after throwing 3.0 innings, striking out six while allowing four hits. An alum of the University of Michigan, Denner's six strikeouts tied his career-high set earlier this season on April 9 during Everett's game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Everett surged ahead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs to take a 7-3 lead. With two runners on base, Mariners No. 8 prospect Luke Stevenson hit an RBI single to right field to kickstart the rally, and a throwing error allowed a second runner to score on the play. Capping off the rally was Jimenez, who blasted a 390-foot two-run home run to right center field for his second long ball of the season.

The AquaSox offense had another scoring outburst in the bottom of the seventh, adding four runs to take an eight-run lead. Jimenez drew a bases-loaded walk to raise his RBI total to six on the game, and Stevenson scored on a wild pitch. Finishing the inning's efforts was University of North Carolina alum Anthony Donofrio, who hit a two-run single to right field to set the Frogs ahead 11-3.

Helping keep the Indians offense at-bay for the game's final six innings were left-hander Reid Easterly and right-handers Jose Geraldo and Gabriel Sosa. Easterly, a Duke alum, struck out a career-high six batters across three innings of one-hit baseball, and Geraldo added two shutout innings. Finishing the game was Sosa, who threw a clean top of the ninth to lock down the Frogs' fourth consecutive victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Spokane INDIANS 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 3 0 0 0 4 0 4 0 X 11 10 2

WIN - Reid Easterly (2-0) LOSS - Jordy Vargas (1-1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Denner (3.0), Easterly (3.0), Geraldo (2.0), Sosa (1.0)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Vargas (4.1), Jameson (1.2), Omlid (0.2), Van Sickle (1.1)

TIME: 2 Hours, 42 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 23! First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller is scheduled to make a rehab appearance! Field Reserved tickets may also be bought for just $9 as part of the BECU Family Night special! Additional promotions for later in the homestand include Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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