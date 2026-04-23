Guerra & Co. Blank Dust Devils, C's Win 2-0

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians secured their first shutout of the season against the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) on Wednesday night at The Nat. The quiet 2-0 win continues the Canadians' winning streak and brings it to four in a row.

The first run for the C's came in the fourth inning. JR Freethy singled to centre, putting him on first base. Two batters later, Arjun Nimmala doubled to the left field corner to score Freethy and make it 1-0.

The only other run from the Canadians was during the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter Cunningham started the inning with a double off the centrefield wall. With Peyton Williams up to bat, he hit a single on the ground to second base that allowed Cunningham to advance to third. Tucker Toman followed with a sacrifice fly that allowed Cunningham to race home for the second C's run of the night.

Daniel Guerra (W, 1-1), the reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week, turned in another strong start. He faced 19 batters and earned his first High-A victory by keeping the Dust Devils scoreless for the first five innings. The right-hander allowed two hits, struck out three batters and walked three over 73 pitches.

Aaron Munson came on in relief in the top of the sixth inning and kept the Dust Devils scoreless over two stanzas. In his time on the mound, he threw 34 pitches (20 strikes), gave up two hits, walked one and struck out two.

To round out the shutout, Kelena Sauer (S, 1) pitched in his fifth game with the C's, walked the first batter he faced then retired the next six Dust Devils - including four strikeouts - to secure the win.

The Canadians are now 2-0 in this home series with Tri-City and will take them on tomorrow with their final night game of the stint. Danny Thompson Jr. gets the start for Vancouver opposite MLB Pipeline's #28 Angels prospect Peyton Olejnik. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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