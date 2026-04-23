Wake up, AquaSox Have a Day Game

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it," said the great Ferris Bueller.

We know it has been a crazy week - make sure to grab a few friends, come on down, and relax with us at historic Everett Memorial Stadium! Skip work today and come out to the ballpark for a special 12:05 first pitch.

Treat yourself to some delicious ballpark eats and recharge your batteries!

PROJECTED STARTER: LHP Jacob Denner

EDUCATION DAY: Join the AquaSox for an informative afternoon of learning, baseball, and fun! We are proud to welcome many local schools to the ballpark as we support our local education system.

SPECIAL APPEARANCE: Roberto the Magnificent, who is recognized as one of the nation's most unique variety acts performing throughout the USA, will be at Everett Memorial Stadium! Every one of Roberto's performances are filled with comedic chatter, breathtaking visual stunts, and lots of audience participation! Audiences love his wild comical antics, high-energy pace and amazing stunts.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

ALL GATES: 11:00 a.m.







Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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