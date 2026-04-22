Taylor Dollard Stars In 5-2 AquaSox Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Taylor Dollard

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox pitcher Taylor Dollard(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Propelled by excellent pitching and a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 5-2 in the first game of the six-game series at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

Each team's pitchers excelled to begin the night, keeping the game tied through the first five innings of play. Everett's Taylor Dollard fired off five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 7 and walking only one in his best start of 2026 so far.

Excelling after Dollard's departure was the AquaSox bullpen, who had two pitchers combine to throw three shutout innings. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman threw one hitless inning and struck out two, and Christian Little added two scoreless frames and a trio of strikeouts.

Everett scratched across the first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of Josh Caron. Jonny Farmelo singled and Felnin Celesten walked to place runners on base, and Farmelo later advanced to third base as Luke Stevenson hit into a fielder's choice. Capitalizing on the opportunity was Caron, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to plate Farmelo and set the Frogs ahead 1-0.

The AquaSox offense burst the game open in the bottom of the eighth, taking a 5-0 lead into the game's final frame. Following a walk drawn by Celesten, Luke Stevenson drilled an RBI double to the left center field gap, and Luis Suisbel padded the lead further by adding a sacrifice fly two at-bats later. Keeping the train rolling was Axel Sanchez, who added an RBI single, and Curtis Washington Jr., whose sacrifice bunt scored Sanchez to conclude the night's scoring efforts.

Spokane made a late push in the ninth inning as Jacob Humphrey hit a two-run home run, but it was to no avail as Brock Moore recorded the game's final out to lock down the Frogs' 5-2 victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 X 5 7 0

WIN - Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (1-0) LOSS - Bryson Hammer (1-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (5.0), Lunsford-Shenkman (1.0), Little (2.0), Moore (1.0)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Herrera (3.0), Hammer (4.0), Mann (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 21 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, April 22! First pitch for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and promotions include the AquaSox Student Discount, the GESA Credit Union Military Pride Offer, and Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo! Additional promotions for later in the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

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