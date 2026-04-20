Frogs Blast Four Homers in 10-4 Sunday Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: Powered by four home runs hit by their offense, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Monarcas de Eugene 10-4 in the series finale of the six-game set at PK Park on Sunday afternoon.

The teams exchanged runs in the game's opening frame, creating a 1-1 lock. Everett loaded the bases early as Josh Caron doubled to right field and two Frogs walked, allowing Caron to scamper home on a passed ball to open the day's scoring. Eugene also displayed strong plate discipline, drawing a pair of walks to place runners on base. Following a balk committed by AquaSox pitcher Walter Ford, Dakota Jordan hit into an RBI groundout to score the tying run.

The AquaSox powered ahead in the top of the third, plating three runs on a big swing by Seattle Mariners No. 21 prospect Carlos Jimenez. With one out, Caron and Matthew Ellis each walked, allowing Jimenez to demolish a three-run home run to right field. Jimenez's long ball was his first of the season, traveling 387-feet.

Eugene responded in the bottom of half of the inning, scoring a pair of runs to make the score 4-3. Following Trevor Cohen's leadoff walk, Jordan hit a two-run home run to left field to reduce the Monarcas' deficit to one run. With the long ball, Jordan has homered in consecutive games while raising his season home run total to three.

Ford departed the mound after throwing four innings of two-hit baseball, allowing three-runs while striking out four. Right-hander Ben Hernandez took over for Ford, throwing two shutout innings. Hernandez struck out two and allowed just one base hit during his out.

Everett added their fifth run in the top of the sixth, taking a two-run lead. Carter Dorighi singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, placing a runner in scoring position. With two outs, Caron reached on a fielding error, allowing Dorighi to hustle home and set the Frogs ahead 5-3.

Extending the Frogs' advantage was Axel Sanchez, who added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Jimenez drew a leadoff walk to place a runner on base and Sanchez capitalized on the opportunity, smashing a two-run home run over the left field fence for his second homer of the season.

Trailing by four, the Monarcas began their comeback efforts in the bottom part of the seventh, reducing the AquaSox lead to three runs as Jordan hit an RBI single after Cohen sliced a leadoff double. However, their efforts would not be enough as the AquaSox teed off for three runs in the top of the eighth as Matthew Ellis hit a solo home run and Sanchez smashed a two-run home run 393 feet for his second blast of the game to take a 10-4 lead.

Locking down the victory for Everett was right-hander Casey Hintz, who threw two shutout innings and allowed just one baserunner to reach. Additionally, Hintz earned his first professional win.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, April 21, to begin a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! First pitch for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and promotional offers include the AquaSox Student Discount and the GESA Credit Union Military Pride Offer! Additional promotions for later in the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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