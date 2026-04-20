Nimmala Powers C's to Series Victory

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - #3 Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala turned in his first three-hit game of the season Sunday, leading the Canadians to a 5-2 win over the Spokane Indians (COL) at Avista Stadium to lock down Vancouver's first series victory of 2026.

After the Indians hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to start the scoring, the C's answered with two in the top of the sixth. Peyton Williams worked a one-out walk before consecutive doubles from Tucker Toman and Alexis Hernandez - the latter of which left the bat at 113 MPH - plated a pair to make it 2-1.

Vancouver added another run in the seventh. Following a JR Freethy base hit and a Carter Cunningham walk, Nimmala ripped a 111 MPH single to left field that scored Freethy and put the Canadians in front 3-1.

Starter Austin Cates (W, 1-2) turned in another strong outing to start his season. The righty went five complete, allowed one run on four hits, issued no walks and struck out three. He handed the ball to Carson Pierce, who put up consecutive scoreless innings to protect the lead.

The Indians would rally for a run on two walks and a two-out single in the last of the eighth to make it 3-2, but Nimmala iced the game in the top of the ninth. With a man aboard and one out, the 20-year-old launched his second homer in as many days and his third of the year - an opposite field shot - to turn a one-run advantage into a 5-2 lead. He now has 12 RBI in 12 games played.

Eminen Flores (S, 1) worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to secure the victory.

With the win, the C's are now 6-9 on the season and no longer alone at the bottom of the Northwest League standings. They'll look to keep the momentum going when they return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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