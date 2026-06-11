C's Stay Hot in 7-2 Victory over 'Sox

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On Wednesday night at The Nat, the Canadians took down the Everett AquaSox (SEA) in a 7-2 victory. After the 'Sox scored first, the C's took the lead in the middle innings before extending it further in the eighth to call it a game in eight and a half. The win also marks manager Jose Mayorga's 100th regular season win with the Canadians.

The AquaSox got on the board first with a run in the third. The C's responded in the next inning to take the lead. Jacob Sharp doubled then scored on a Sam Shaw RBI single to tie the game. Shaw stole second before a Maddox Latta base hit gave the C's a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, the Frogs tied the score. However, it wasn't long until the Canadians regained their lead in the bottom of the stanza. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Alexis Hernandez hit a two-RBI single to make the score 4-2.

The Canadians extended their lead by three in the eighth. With the bases loaded, JR Freethy drove in a run with a hit. Two batters later and with the bases still full, Peyton Williams drew a walk to score Tucker Toman. A balk by the AquaSox scored the C's third run in the inning to bring the final score to 7-2.

Danny Thompson Jr. made his eighth start for the C's. Thompson Jr. kept the first two innings scoreless before giving up a run in the second and another the fifth. His final line: 4.2 innings, two runs on four hits, four walks and six strikeouts.

Gilberto Batista (W, 4-3) emerged from the bullpen in the fifth and put up two and a third perfect innings of relief.

In the eighth, Jonathan Todd (S, 5) entered the game. In his two innings, he gave up one hit, no runs, and struck out two.

The Canadians will look to extend their series lead tomorrow when MLB Pipeline's #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King faces off against right-handed pitcher Chase Centala. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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