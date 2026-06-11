Everett Falls 7-2 Wednesday Night in Vancouver

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 7-2 Wednesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium, falling behind 0-2 in the six-game series.

After both starting pitchers fired off two scoreless innings to begin the night, the AquaSox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Jonny Farmelo singled after Carter Dorighi walked to place runners on the corners, allowing Luke Stevenson to open the scoring with a sacrifice fly hit to right field.

Vancouver rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Sam Shaw and Maddox Latta. Jacob Sharp knocked a leadoff double, later scoring as Shaw hit an RBI single, and Latta drove Shaw home by adding an RBI single of his own. Everett tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, though, on Felnin Celesten's RBI single.

The Canadians did not let the tie last for long, jumping ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Peyton Williams singled and Sharp doubled to place two runners in scoring position, and Alexis Hernandez capitalized on the scoring threat by hitting a two-run, line drive single into left field.

J.R. Freethy added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, hitting a bases-loaded RBI single to set Vancouver ahead 5-2, and Williams drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 6-2. Freethy later scored the seventh and final run as Everett's Jose Geraldo committed a balk.

The AquaSox offense failed to score beyond the top of the fifth inning, allowing Vancouver to secure their second win in as many games during the six-game series.

From the mound for the AquaSox, Vancouver native Adam Maier struck out five batters in 4.2 innings of work, and right-hander Adam Smith contributed 2.1 shutout innings. In the batter's box, Farmelo and Celesten tallied multi-hit games. Additionally, Farmelo stole one base, and Celesten swiped two bags.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their series in Vancouver, British Columbia, against the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday, June 11. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and right-hander Chase Centala is scheduled to make the start for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. Promotions for the series include Bark In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







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