Vancouver Canadians Roster Update
NWL Vancouver Canadians

Vancouver Canadians Roster Update

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release


The following changes have been made to the Vancouver roster:

INF Dub Gleed transferred from Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire INF Eric Snow transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #1

Check out the Vancouver Canadians Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central