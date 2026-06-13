Vancouver Canadians Roster Update
Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
The following changes have been made to the Vancouver roster:
INF Dub Gleed transferred from Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire INF Eric Snow transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #1
Check out the Vancouver Canadians Statistics
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