Lucas Kelly Strikes out Seven in 9-3 Sox Loss

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 9-3 on Saturday's K-Pop Night at PK Park as the Emeralds offense cleared the fences with home runs on four occasions. Everett found the board early in the evening, leading 1-0 just three batters into the

April 18, 2026 - EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 9-3 on Saturday's K-Pop Night at PK Park as the Emeralds offense cleared the fences with home runs on four occasions.

Everett found the board early in the evening, leading 1-0 just three batters into the game. Carlos Jimenez lined a leadoff triple - his third of the season - into the right field corner, and Felnin Celesten brought him home two runners later by hitting into an RBI groundout.

The Frogs extended their lead in the top of the second, taking a 3-0 advantage. Matthew Ellis singled and Austin St. Laurent doubled to place a pair of runners in scoring position and Curtis Washington Jr. capitalized on the opportunity, lining a two-run single up the middle. Eugene began clawing their way back in the bottom half of the frame, though, as Zander Darby and Lisbel Diaz hit consecutive solo home runs to reduce Everett's lead back down to one run.

Eugene rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the third, putting up a five-spot to surge ahead 7-3. Trevor Cohen knocked a leadoff triple, later scoring the tying run on Dakota Jordan's sacrifice fly, and the Emeralds scored the go-ahead run on a catcher's interference call. Cushioning the lead was Walker Martin, who hit a three-run home run to conclude the inning's scoring efforts.

The Emeralds extended their lead in the next inning, going up 9-3. Gavin Kilen knocked a leadoff single, allowing Jordan to belt a two-run home run to center field. Eugene pitching kept Everett from scoring again through the game's final out, locking down their victory and a series win for the week.

From the mound for the AquaSox, Arizona State alum Lucas Kelly excelled by throwing 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball, allowing zero runs while striking out seven and walking none. Gabriel Sosa also added a strong outing, throwing one scoreless inning while striking out two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game six is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Saturday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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