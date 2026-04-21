AquaSox Homestand Highlights: April 21-25

Published on April 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Tuesday, April 21st - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: Your hometown Frogs are back in action for six games at historic Everett Memorial Stadium! Join us this week for our second homestand of the year as we host the Spokane Indians, the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The Spokane roster has six players listed in the Rockies Top-30 prospects rankings, including two of their top ten: OF Robert Calaz (#5) and RHP Brody Brechit (#8)

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Taylor Dollard

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22nd - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Adam Maier

BASEBALL BINGO: It's our second Silver Sluggers Night of 2026 at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 23rd - 12:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: LHP Jacob Denner

EDUCATION DAY: Join the AquaSox for an informative afternoon of learning, baseball, and fun! We are proud to welcome many local schools to the ballpark as we support our local education system.

SPECIAL APPEARANCE: Roberto the Magnificent, who is recognized as one of the nation's most unique variety acts performing throughout the USA, will be at Everett Memorial Stadium! Every one of Roberto's performances are filled with comedic chatter, breathtaking visual stunts, and lots of audience participation! Audiences love his wild comical antics, high-energy pace and amazing stunts.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

ALL GATES: 11:00 a.m.

Friday, April 24th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Colton Shaw

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, April 26th - 4:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford

LOCAL HEROES NIGHT: The AquaSox are excited to host those working on the front lines to protect and serve our community! Look forward to watching in-game activities featuring our Local Heroes, and also be sure to arrive early and view their rigs parked near the North Gate.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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