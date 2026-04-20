Tucker Toman, Daniel Guerra Sweep NWL Weekly Awards

Published on April 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians infielder Tucker Toman as the Northwest League Player of the Week and starter Daniel Guerra as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for April 13-19. Toman went 9-for-17 in five games and slashed .529/.636/1.000 with a 1.636 OPS, two doubles, two homers, six runs scored, nine RBI and five walks while Guerra twirled five scoreless and hitless innings with 11 strikeouts in his lone start of the series. The C's lead the league with three award winners so far this year.

Toman, 22, began his eye-popping output began on Tuesday, when he drove in a run with an RBI single. After an a day off on Wednesday, he put together a career performance Thursday night. The Columbia, SC native had three hits, including a double and a game-winning grand slam in the top of the 10th. It was his first grand slam as a pro. Toman added another hit the next night then went 3-for-3 with his second big fly of the week as part of a three-RBI game then finished the series with an RBI double on Sunday. This is the first weekly honour of his career.

Guerra, 22, dazzled in his third start of the season on April 16. He dominated the Indians for five scoreless and hitless innings that featured two walks and a career-high 11 Ks. He retired seven of the first batters he faced, reached a three-ball count only thrice and finished his outing by setting down seven in a row. It's the second weekly award the right-hander has earned in his career.

Toman, Guerra and the Canadians are back at The Nat this week to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA).

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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