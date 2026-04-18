Six-Run Eighth Inning Fuels 7-4 AquaSox Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: Sparked by a six-run eighth inning rally, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 7-4 on Friday night at PK Park to secure their first victory of the six-game series.

Eugene led 3-0 after four innings of play courtesy of Carlos Gutierrez, who singlehandedly powered their offense. In the bottom of the first, he knocked an RBI single to plate the game's first run, and he belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Emeralds' lead.

Axel Sanchez ignited the AquaSox offense in the top of the fifth, crushing his first home run of the season to cut his team's deficit to two runs. However, the Emeralds nullified the run's impact in the bottom of the seventh as Dakota Jordan knocked an RBI single.

The AquaSox eliminated their deficit in the top of the eighth, fielding a six-run inning. Carter Dorighi drew a leadoff walk, and Jonny Farmelo knocked a double to place two runners in scoring position. Felnin Celesten plated the inning's first run by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field, and Farmelo scored to cut the lead to one on a wild pitch.

Tying the game was Sanchez, who knocked an RBI single, and delivering the crushing blow was Curtis Washington Jr., who demolished a three-run home run to give the Frogs a 7-4 lead.

Locking down the game in the bottom of the ninth was University of Oregon alum Brock Moore, who threw one scoreless inning and struck out the side to earn his fourth save of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series on Saturday night against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game five is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. on Saturday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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