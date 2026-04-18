Calaz Delivers Walk-off Hit in Win over C's

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Robert Calaz decided ten innings was enough on a chilly spring evening in Spokane. The Rockies No. 5 prospect singled the opposite way to score Roynier Hernandez as the Indians stunned the C's, 1-0, in front of 2,975 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino & 105.7 Now FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordy Vargas turned in his second straight sterling start for Spokane, holding the Canadians to just two hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.29 in three starts this season and has yielded just four hits in 14 total innings.

Jameson Fisher picked up the win for Spokane, striking out seven over four scoreless innings of relief.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, April 18th vs. VAN (First Pitch - 5:09 PM, Gates - 4:00 PM)

Vancouver LHP Johnny King (0-1, 2.25) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (1-1, 4.50)







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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