Emeralds Shut out Sox on Thursday Night

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 3-0 on Thursday night at PK Park, failing to score a run on two base hits.

AquaSox starting pitcher Jacob Denner had a strong outing, throwing 4.1 innings of two-run baseball while allowing just two hits. Just one of the runs was earned for the University of Michigan alum, and he struck out five. After Denner's departure, Jose Geraldo took the mound for Everett, adding 1.2 shutout innings of work while striking out two and allowing zero hits.

Eugene opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of Onil Perez and Lisbel Diaz. Perez knocked a leadoff single and later advanced to third base by way of a stolen base and throwing error, allowing Diaz to hit a sacrifice fly to center field.

Perez added the Emeralds' second run of the night in the bottom of the fifth, hitting a solo home run to lead off the inning. The home run was his second of the season and accounted for Perez's second hit of the night, which were also the Emeralds' only two hits of the game.

The Emeralds added the third and final run of the game two innings later courtesy of Diaz. Leading off the inning, Zander Darby reached on a fielding error, later reaching second base as Perez drew a walk. Robert Hipwell laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners into scoring position, allowing Diaz to hit into an RBI groundout to score Darby. Eugene pitchers held their shutout intact through the final out, securing a 3-0 win and their third consecutive victory in the series.

Everett's offense failed to find a spark during the game, collecting only two base hits on singles hit by Felnin Celesten and Carter Dorighi. The AquaSox walked four times - including two being drawn by Jonny Farmelo - but they failed to string together a run-scoring rally at any point of the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series on Friday night against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game four is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Friday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.