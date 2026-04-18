C's Can't Find Clutch, Lose, 1-0, in 10

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians fell 1-0 in 10 innings to the Spokane Indians (COL) Friday night at Avista Stadium in a classic pitcher's duel, but they had their fair share of chances before losing on a walk-off single with two outs in extras.

With the game scoreless after nine, the C's got a lead-off single from Brennan Orf in the tenth to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Three strikeouts followed, however, and Spokane took advantage in their half of the inning. A sac bunt moved the placed runner to third then a strikeout had Vancouver one out away from forcing the eleventh. But a two-strike hit batter prolonged the inning before Robert Calaz rolled a soft ground ball through the infield on a 3-2 pitch to score the game's lone run and make the Indians 1-0 winners.

The Canadians had chances to break the scoreless tie in all three of the late innings. In the seventh, they loaded the bases with one out before a double play stymied the rally. A two-base error put the go-ahead tally in scoring position with one out in the eighth then two Ks ended any chance at a run. In the ninth, a single from Tucker Toman started the frame and a bunt moved him to second, but he was stranded there.

Danny Thompson Jr. made the first start of his career and dominated the Indians over four innings. The righty retired the first 10 batters he faced and finished his night with one hit, one walk and eight strikeouts. Aaron Munson twirled three scoreless stanzas of relief and struck out six before Kelena Sauer put up two zeroes between the eighth and ninth.

The C's go back to work tomorrow night at 5:09 p.m. when #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King toes the slab against Spokane's Everett Catlett. Follow the action via the Sportsnet 650 alternate stream.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.