Indians Drop Heartbreaker to C's in Extras

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Canadians connected on their third grand slam in two nights -- a go-ahead opposite-field shot from Tucker Toman -- as they topped the Indians, 9-7, in front of 2,000 fans at Avista Stadium for First Responder Appreciation Night presented by Longhorn BBQ & Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

Spokane starter Jackson Cox struck out seven and allowed two earned runs over a season-high 4.2 innings. The right-hander out of Toutle Lake, WA, has piled up 22 K's in 12.2 innings this season for a staggering 15.63 K/9 mark.

Hunter Mann was sensational out of the bullpen for the Indians, striking out five over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Max Belyeu clubbed his second home run of the season - a two-run shot in the tenth inning of C's reliever Johnathan Todd.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-2), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (2-4), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, April 17th vs. VAN (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Colby Holcombe (0-0, 6.75) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-1, 5.63)

PROMOTION: Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino & 105.7 Now FM: Join us for a royal night at the ballpark featuring princesses and characters from popular tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and snap a photo with all your favorite storybook characters. Stay tuned after the game for a sparkling fireworks show with a fairytale ending!







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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