Aquasox Championship Giveaway Update

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The AquaSox Championship Coin Giveaway, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been postponed to a later date due to production timeline issues. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We understand this is disappointing and are committed to making it right. We will share an update as soon as the new giveaway date is confirmed.

Due to the delay, your tickets originally dated for Saturday, April 25, can be exchanged in advance for another game of your choice. Tickets must be exchanged ahead of April 25 as we cannot exchange after a game's original date has passed.

If you would like to exchange your tickets due to the giveaway delay, please email us at ticketing@aquasox.com, call 425-258-3673, or visit us in person at 3802 Broadway.







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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