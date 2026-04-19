Indians Fall Flat in 11-1 Loss to C's
Published on April 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Vancouver struck for three runs in the second and never looked back as they clobbered the Indians, 11-1, in front of 3,820 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Fireworks Night presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric, KIX 99.3, & The Spokesman-Review.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-3), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (2-4), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 19, vs. VAN (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)
Vancouver RHP Austin Cates (0-2, 5.19 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Brody Brecht (0-1, 6.35 ERA)
PROMOTION: Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game presented Les Schwab Tires: In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, the Spokane Indians are partnering with The ISAAC Foundation to bring a sensory friendly game to Avista Stadium. This game will feature lowered volume on music and public announcements, a sensory break room, and sensory kits available for check out. Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!
Northwest League Stories from April 18, 2026
- Late-Inning Clutch Hits Lead Hillsboro to 5-4 Win - Hillsboro Hops
- Canadians Dominate Spokane, Win 11-1 - Vancouver Canadians
- Indians Fall Flat in 11-1 Loss to C's - Spokane Indians
- Lucas Kelly Strikes out Seven in 9-3 Sox Loss - Everett AquaSox
- Ems Bats Swat 4 Home Runs to Lift Eugene to a Series Victory - Eugene Emeralds
- Cluster of Homers Powers Dust Devils to Second Straight Win - Tri-City Dust Devils
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