Indians Fall Flat in 11-1 Loss to C's

Published on April 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver struck for three runs in the second and never looked back as they clobbered the Indians, 11-1, in front of 3,820 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Fireworks Night presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric, KIX 99.3, & The Spokesman-Review.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-3), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (2-4), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 19, vs. VAN (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Vancouver RHP Austin Cates (0-2, 5.19 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Brody Brecht (0-1, 6.35 ERA)

PROMOTION: Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game presented Les Schwab Tires: In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, the Spokane Indians are partnering with The ISAAC Foundation to bring a sensory friendly game to Avista Stadium. This game will feature lowered volume on music and public announcements, a sensory break room, and sensory kits available for check out. Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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