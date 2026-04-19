Late-Inning Clutch Hits Lead Hillsboro to 5-4 Win

Published on April 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Pasco, WA - The Angels top prospect Tyler Bremner struck out 10 on Saturday night, including the first six batters of the game, but the Hops late inning heroics led them to a 5-4 win. Yassel Soler had a two-run double and Alberto Barriga had the go-ahead hit to give Hillsboro the lead. Rio Brittion and Sawyer Hawks were again the right combination out of the bullpen, as their four scoreless innings closed the door late in the 5-4 win.

Both starting pitchers, Tyler Bremner and John West were effective through the first two innings, each retiring the side in order in the first two frames. Bremner, the #2 pick in the 2025 draft was dominant early as he struck out the first six batters he faced.

Hillsboro opened the scoring in the third inning on a solo home run by Brady Counsell, his first pro home run. Bremner would go on to strikeout two more batters, giving him eight entering the fourth inning. The Hops manufactured another run in the fourth thanks to Treny Youngblood's speed. He reached first on a leadoff bunt, then stole second and third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher Burns. That made it 2-0.

The Dust Devils brought things even in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double from Peter Burns. Burns doubled off his college teammate John West (Boston College) to tie the game at 2-2.

Tri-City then took the lead in the fifth when Anthony Scull hit a two-run home run, his second home run of the series that gave the Dust Devils a 4-2 lead.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a long fly ball to left field to lead off the sixth inning and Tri-City right fielder Gage Harrelson robbed him of a home run, reaching his glove over the fence and bringing it back in the yard. That kept the two-run lead intact.

Rio Britton came in and threw 3 scoreless innings for the Hops for the second straight outing, including striking out six more batters.

The game shifted in the eighth inning as Hillsboro recorded several hits against Nick Jones, including a clutch two-run double by Yassel Soler and a go-ahead single from Alberto Barriga.

In the ninth inning, Tri-City attempted a comeback against Hops' closer Sawyer Hawks. Gage Harrelson and Jorge Ruiz had back-to-back singles, but Ruiz was thrown out trying to score on a groundball to Hops 3B Yassel Soler. With two outs and two on, Hillsboro pitcher Sawyer Hawks closed the game with a strikeout to secure the win. He is now three-for-three in save opportunities this year.

Hillsboro will look for the series split in the finale tomorrow, first pitch is at 1:30 with the pregame show starting at 1:15 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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