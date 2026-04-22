Bryce Miller to Rehab with Frogs on Friday

Published on April 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for the Everett AquaSox on Friday, April 24. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Miller began his rehab assignment Saturday with the Tacoma Rainiers, starting for the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate during their game against the Sacramento River Cats. The 27-year-old native of Mount Pleasant, Texas, threw 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking one while allowing three runs on four hits. Additionally, Miller's fastball reached over 98 miles per hour during his outing - an encouraging sign as he works his way back from an oblique injury suffered during Spring Training.

Debuting in the MLB with the Mariners in 2023, Miller has developed into a key cog of Seattle's starting rotation. Across three big league seasons, Miller has compiled a 24-21 record and a 4.01 earned run average across 74 games started. He had a breakout campaign in 2024, going 12-8 with a 2.94 earned run average across 31 starts and 180.1 innings pitched. Opposing hitters seldom found success against Miller that season, hitting just .200 facing him, while he collected 171 strikeouts and walked just 45.

Drafted in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, Miller made his professional baseball debut in 2021 with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. The next season, he received a promotion to High-A Everett in 2022 after appearing in one start for the Nuts to start the year. Across 16 games (15 starts) for the AquaSox in 2022, Miller went 3-3 with a 3.24 earned run average, striking out 99 while walking just 25. Miller also held opposing hitters to a .194 batting average against before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas for ten starts to end the season.

Miller's rehab assignment is brought to you by Major League Pizza, located at 2811 Colby Avenue in Everett. Tickets to watch Miller pitch on Friday are available for electronic purchase at AquaSox.com or through the MiLB App, and tickets may also be bought by calling the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673. The AquaSox encourage buying your tickets in advance: Walk-up quantities may be limited as seats are expected to sell fast.







Northwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

Bryce Miller to Rehab with Frogs on Friday - Everett AquaSox

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