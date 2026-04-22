Lisbel Diaz 8th Inning Home Run Lifts Ems to Victory in Hillsboro

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Eugene defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 5-3 to take the series opener and move to a 12-4 record to start the 1st half. The Ems are now 4-0 as well against the Hops to start the season.

It was a quiet first two innings in tonight's game after both pitchers didn't allow a single hit. That changed in the 3rd inning after the Hops starter, David Hagaman, exited the game after making his 2026 season debut. Kyle Ayers took over on the mound for Hillsboro and Eugene took full advantage. After a quick strikeout to start, Trevor Cohen got on the board with a single for the first of the game. Gavin Kilen followed it up by dropping a beautiful bunt down the 3rd base line to also reach on his first bunt hit of the year.

That put a pair of runners on for Dakota Jordan who ripped a single to center field to bring home Cohen for the first run of the game. The fun didn't stop there as Carlos Gutierrez just missed a home run but hit it off the wall in straight away center field to bring home Kilen on the play. The next batter, Lisbel Diaz, hit into a groundout in a two strike count but it was enough to score Jordan from 3rd and give the Ems the 3-0 lead through 3 innings.

Hillsboro got on the board in the 4th inning after Avery Owusu-Asiedu reached on a walk and got into scoring position after Slade Caldwell hit into a groundout. The next batter, Brady Counsell, ripped a single to left field which allowed the runner to score and cut the deficit to just two runs after 4 innings.

Charlie McDaniel was fantastic in his start tonight as he spun five innings on the mound while allowing just one run and one hit and striking out 4. McDaniel had only thrown three innings in each of his first two starts this year so it was great to see him extended on the mound today and work deeper into the contest.

Hillsboro was able to tie up the game in the bottom of the 7th. Yassel Soler started off the inning with a single. A few batters later, Alberto Barriga, hit a groundball to Zander Darby who wasn't able to field it cleanly which put runners at the corners with only 1 out. Yerald Nin hit a single through the left side of the infield to bring home a run before Moedifi Marte tied up the game with a sac-fly RBI to center field to tie it up 3-3 after 7 innings.

The Ems got the runs right back in the top of the 8th. Dakota Jordan led off the inning with a single which was his 2nd hit of the game. After a quick popout, Lisbel Diaz gave Eugene the lead with a 2-run home run that sliced its way over the right field wall. It had an exit velocity of 98.5 mph off the bat and traveled 361 feet. That swing gave Diaz a 3-RBI game.

Ben Peterson took over in the 8th inning and pitched consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the 8th and the 9th to convert on his 3rd save of the year. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 2 batters to give the Ems the 5-3 victory.

Eugene has now not lost consecutive games this season and tonight was a great bounce-back win for the Ems. They will now take a three game lead in the Northwest League heading into tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM with Tyler Switalski on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

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