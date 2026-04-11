Early Pitchers' Duel Gets Away from Dust Devils Late

Published on April 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Matt Coutney

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Matt Coutney(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - A tightly pitched ballgame turned wild and high-scoring Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, where the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-3) fell 14-5 to the Everett AquaSox to force the visitors to win twice on the weekend for a road split.

Neither team scored in the first 3 ÃÂ½ innings, with Tri-City starter Chris Cortez (1-0) and Everett hurler Colton Shaw (1-0) posting zeroes on the scoreboard. The first runs in the game came for the AquaSox on a broken bat, two-run single by LF Anthony Donofrio in the bottom of the 4th to give the home side a 2-0 lead. Cortez came out after 4.1 innings, giving up three runs and handing the baton to reliever Alex Martinez, who induced back-to-back outs to get out of a bases loaded jam. Shaw, meanwhile, went six scoreless innings and allowed only three hits while striking out seven.

It looked as though the Dust Devils would get to the 7th trailing 3-0, still very much in the game. With two out in the bottom of the 6th, though, Everett RF Carlos Jimenez legged out an RBI infield single to make it 4-0. CF Jonny Farmelo then launched a two-run homer to right and the AquaSox lead grew to 6-0.

Tri-City got on the board in the 7th after loading the bases with no one out, ending the shutout via an RBI fielder's choice by 2B Johan Macias. The game went 6-1 to the stretch, with Everett adding two more runs to send it to the 8th with the Dust Devils trailing 8-1.

There the visitors got to work, taking advantage of wildness from the Everett bullpen to again load the bases with no one out. This time Tri-City struck for four runs, first with sacrifice flies from SS Capri Ortiz and DH Ryan Nicholson to cut the deficit to 8-3. 1B Matt Coutney then hit a high opposite field double off the wall in left, nearly homering but bringing in two to make it an 8-5 game. The AquaSox then stretched the lead one more time in the bottom of the 8th, scoring six times to provide the final margin.

Jake Munroe and Capri Ortiz both extended hitting streaks to six games, with Munroe reaching base in all seven Dust Devils contests to start the year.

TYLER TRIES TO TURN THE TIDE

Tri-City and Everett meet for game five of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. Right-hander Tyler Bremner, who struck out six and threw three scoreless innings in his professional debut a week ago, takes the ball for the Dust Devils. Right-hand Evan Truitt replies for the AquaSox.

The Tri-City broadcast begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m., found for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com (go to Team, then Listen Live) and the MiLB app. The game can also be watched live for free on the Bally Sports Live app and website, and either live or on-demand via an MLB+ or MLB.tv subscription.

After Sunday's 4:05 p.m. series finale the team returns home for a series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, April 14. For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

Early Pitchers' Duel Gets Away from Dust Devils Late - Tri-City Dust Devils

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