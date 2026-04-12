Sox Win Home-Opening Series in Pitcher's Duel

Published on April 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Evan Truitt

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Evan Truitt(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox emerged victorious over the Tri-City Dust Devils in a pitcher's duel Saturday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, securing a 3-1 win to clinch both their fourth consecutive win and a series win.

The game began tight as neither Tri-City or Everett scored across the first four frames of the game, and the game was knotted 1-1 after five innings as the teams exchanged runs in the fifth. Tri-City scored their run as Randy De Jesus knocked an RBI single, and Everett plated the tying run on Jonny Farmelo's sacrifice fly.

AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt departed after throwing 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing only four hits and one walk while striking out six. With his performance, Truitt lowered his earned run average to 2.79 before turning the ball over to Casey Hintz, who delivered 2.0 scoreless innings of work and four strikeouts.

Calvin Schapira added a scoreless top of the eighth inning, allowing the AquaSox to spark a game-winning rally in the bottom of the eighth. Farmelo singled, Luke Stevenson doubled, and Felnin Celesten was intentionally walked to load the bases, allowing Josh Caron to draw a go-ahead walk to give the Frogs a one-run lead. Cushioning the lead with an insurance run was Luis Suisbel, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to set the Frogs ahead 3-1.

Locking down the save and the AquaSox victory in the top of the ninth was Oregon alum Brock Moore, who struck out two and allowed zero hits. Across three appearances this season, Moore has thrown 4.0 shutout innings, striking out 11 while allowing just one base hit.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

1 6 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 X

3 4 1

WIN - Calvin Schapira (1-1) LOSS - Benny Thompson (1-1) SAVE - Brock Moore (3)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.0), Hintz (2.0), Schapira (1.0), Moore (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Bremner (3.2), Redner (3.1), Thompson (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 9 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Evan Truitt PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

ATTENDANCE: 1,097

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox conclude their Opening Week presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Tri-City Dust Devils! Right-hander Walter Ford is scheduled to pitch for the AquaSox. Promotions include Military Pride, the AquaSox student discount, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum! Additionally, the AquaSox are giving away 2025 Northwest League Champions t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Flooring with Sisco, The Milk House Coffee Co., Screen Printing Northwest, Leavitt Group Northwest, and Mazatlan Restaurant!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.