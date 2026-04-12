Tight Saturday Night Ballgame Sees Everett Clip Tri-City

Published on April 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







EVERETT - In a game that seemed the antithesis of both Tuesday and Friday's contests, the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-4) and the Everett AquaSox (5-3) played a close and dramatic ballgame Saturday night, with Tri-City falling 3-1 to their hosts at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Dust Devils broke the initial scoreless tie in the top of the 5th inning. DH Matt Coutney drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third with one out on a single by LF Jorge Ruiz. RF Randy De Jesus then brought Coutney home by stinging a grounder through the left side of the infield for an RBI single. Everett responded in the bottom of the 5th after RF Anthony Donofrio also drew a walk to start the inning, coming in on a sacrifice fly by CF Jonny Farmelo to tie the game at 1-1.

Prior to the 5th both pitching staffs had kept their opponents off the board, with Tri-City starter Tyler Bremner going 3.2 innings to continue his career-starting scoreless streak. AquaSox starter Evan Truitt went five innings, giving up the first run but receiving a no-decision after his team tied it.

Neither team could muster a run in the 6th and 7th innings, and Everett lefty Calvin Schapira (1-1) retired the side in the 8th to keep the game tied. The Dust Devils then attempted to do the same, sending out reliever Benny Thompson (1-1). The righty got a strikeout to begin the inning but hits from Farmelo (single) and C Luke Stevenson (double) put runners at second and third with one out. SS Felnin Celesten received an intentional walk to put a force at every base, but Thompson then lost DH Josh Caron, walking him and giving the AquaSox the lead. A sacrifice fly by Everett 1B Luis Suisbel made it a 3-1 game, and Tri-City went down in order in the 9th.

Randy De Jesus and 1B Ryan Nicholson both had multi-hit games for the Dust Devils, who outhit the AquaSox 6-4.

A TRADITION UNLIKE MOST OTHERS: DUST DEVILS BASEBALL

Tri-City and Everett conclude their six-game series with their sixth and final game of the week, starting at 4:05 p.m. late Sunday afternoon at Everett Memorial Stadium. The Dust Devils give the start to right-hander Yeferson Vargas, who went 4.1 scoreless innings in his 2026 debut. Righty Walter Ford takes the mound for the AquaSox.

Broadcast coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 3:45 p.m., found for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com (go to Team, then Listen Live) and the MiLB app. The game can also be watched live for free on the Bally Sports Live app and website, and either live or on-demand via an MLB+ or MLB.tv subscription.

After the game, the team returns home for a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, April 14. For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

Tight Saturday Night Ballgame Sees Everett Clip Tri-City - Tri-City Dust Devils

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