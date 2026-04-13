Ems Rally Late But Fall Short in Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Ems dropped the series finale against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-5. The Ems took 4 out of 6 this week against the C's to give them their 2nd straight series victory. They end the road trip with a 7-2 record and will take either a 1 or 2 game lead in the Northwest League into next week.

The Canadians got the scoring started for the 3rd time this week in the 3rd inning. Maddox Latta hit a 1-out single and J.R Freethy followed it up with a walk. Arjun Nimmala also drew a walk and the ball 4 pitch got away from Onil Perez which allowed the first run to come home and score. Carter Cunningham ripped a single to bring home Freethy and give the Canadians a 2-0 lead after 3 innings.

The C's added another run in the 4th to extend their lead. Jacob Sharp hit a leadoff double and scored a few batters later on a Matt Scannell sac-fly RBI. Their offense stayed hot with a 3 run 5th inning. The first 2 batters reached via walk and after a quick popout, Alexis Hernandez drew a 7-pitch walk to load up the bases with only 1-out. Sharp drove home a run on a sac-fly before Kendry Chirinos hit his first triple of the season to bring home a pair of runs and give the C's a 6-0 lead after 5 innings.

The Ems were able to get the bats going in the 6th inning. Jack Payton and Zane Zielinski hit back-to-back 1 out singles before Zander Darby smoked a double in the gap to bring home the first runs of the game for Eugene and cut the lead to just 4 runs.

The Ems entered the 7th inning with some serious momentum after Onil Perez threw out a pair of runners. In the 7th, Eugene was able to load up the bases with only 1-out. Ty Hanchey reached on an error and Carlos Gutierrez singled before Dakota Jordan drew a 7-pitch walk. The Canadians turned the ball over to Jay Schueler who got the next 2 Ems batters out to end the rally.

The C's wasted little time getting the 2 runs back as they scored 2 in the home half of the 7th to extend their lead to 6 runs once again.

In the 9th inning the Ems wouldn't go out quietly. Onil Perez started off the inning with a single, his first hit of the year. Ty Hanchey drew a walk before Gutierrez hit them over into scoring position after he grounded out. Dakota Jordan ripped a screamer up the middle to bring home both base runners and cut the lead in half.

Jack Payton hit Jordan into scoring position before Zane Zielinski ripped a single to score Jordan. It was another 2-hit game for Zielinski, who went 8-18 at the plate this week with 3 RBI's and 3 runs scored. Zander Darby struck out to end the game as Eugene fell by the final score of 8-5.

Well, it's never fun to end the series with a loss but it was still a widely successful first road-trip of the season for the Ems as they secured the series by winning 4 out of 6 games. Next week is shaping up to be an important early season battle against the Everett AquaSox in a rematch of the 2025 NWL Championship series.

First pitch is set for Tuesday, April 14th at 6:35 PM. Lefty Charlie McDaniel will get the starting nod in the first 6-game homestand of the year for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game.







Northwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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