Hops Take Series Finale Behind Dominant Arms

Published on April 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops pitching staff racked up 17 strikeouts in a 5-2 Sunday matinee win over the Spokane Indians. The win secured the series over Spokane, four games to two. Rio Britton led the way out of the bullpen, striking out six batters over 2.1 dominant innings of relief. Nate Savino earned the win, Rio Britton picked up the hold, and Rocco Reid secured the save. Offensively, Hillsboro managed six hits, with Avery Awusu-Osiedu and Yassel Soler each driving in two runs.

In his second start of the year, Cade Grice went toe-to-toe against Everett Catlett for the Indians. Grice struck out five in 3.2 innings, exiting the game with the bases loaded. Nate Savino took over on the mound and issued a walk to the first batter he faced, allowing Spokane to plate the game's first run. Savino struck out the next batter to escape the jam. For Spokane, Catlett went five innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, two walks, and striking out four. He was charged with the loss.

Ruben Santana worked a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth to start things off for the Hops. Slade Caldwell singled to put runners on the corners, setting it up for Awusu-Osiedu. He delivered a sharp line drive to right field, bringing both runners home and putting Hillsboro up 2-1. Brady Counsell continued the momentum with an RBI single to extend the lead 3-1. In the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back walks again put Hillsboro in position. A flyout moved the runner to third, and Soler came through with a clutch RBI single that brought in two runs, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Savino and Britton both delivered scoreless relief appearances for the Hops. Savino struck out two over 1.1 innings before Britton took over and took charge, striking out six batters. Sandro Santana entered in the eighth and retired the first two hitters before issuing a walk and allowing back-to-back two-out singles that plated a run for Spokane. He recovered by getting the next hitter to line out, effectively ending the inning. In the ninth, Santana struck out the first batter but ran into trouble with a pair of walks, prompting a pitching change. Rocco Reid came on with one out in the ninth and slammed the door, striking out the final two batters to secure the win over the Indians.

The Spokane staff recorded seven strikeouts of their own, four by Catlett and three by relief pitcher Hunter Mann. They issued five walks, and their hitters went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving twelve on base.

The Hops travel to play the Tri-City Dust Devils on April 13th at Gesa Stadium. The pregame show will start at 6:15 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and Bally Live.







Northwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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